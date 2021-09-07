Harris County School District releases weekly COVID-19 report

HARRIS COUNTY Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) has released it’s weekly report on COVID-19 infections and close contact cases.

The current data, from Tuesday, August 31, through Monday, September 6, includes:

The District continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process. The District offers a COVID-19 Self-Reporting form on its website (www.harris.k12.ga.us).

This form, which is monitored evenings and on weekends, provides everyone an after-hours method for alerting the District and allowing contact tracing to begin as soon as possible.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms.

If a student does have symptoms, they should stay home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive results and notify the school of the results.

For COVID-19, per CDC guidelines, a close contact exposure is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes from two days (48 hours) before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated. A person exposed to a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms but there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms.