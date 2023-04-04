HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District (HCSD) will host an Employment Opportunity Open House on April 11.

Several positions are available including paraprofessionals, bus drivers and substitute teachers for the next school year.

Interested people can come between 6 to 7 p.m. at HCSD’s Central Office Boardroom 132 Barnes Mill Road Hamilton Georgia 31811.

“We hope those interested will plan to attend the Open House and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” shared Stacey Carlisle, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Attendees will be able to meet with members of the Human Resources and Transportation departments to ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement as well as learn how to complete the online application.”

All applications must be submitted online. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.