Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reflects on Hurricane Michael one year later

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley and a few deputies went to Mexico Beach a year ago today to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Michael.

Jolley and his deputies took donated food and Callaway Blue water down to Mexico Beach. Jolley says it took his team around 11 hours just to get to the area after having to cut a path into the town.

He says his team spent five days providing security and knocking on doors to see if anyone needed assistance. Jolley says he believes as public safety officers-it is their job to help anyone in need.

“Well we believe that if we help those we’ll get a bigger and better response for people coming to help us if there’s ever a need. So we do it in support of our community. if there’s ever a need for us to need help here,” Jolley said.

Jolley says although the hurricane devastated the area he believes with time the city will come back even stronger.

“It will take a while for Mexico Beach to come back, it will take a while for South Georgia to come back but it will come back. America is resilient. Our people are resilient and I look forward to many more trips to Florida,” Jolley said.

Jolley says his beach house was also destroyed in the devastating hurricane and he plans to rebuild.