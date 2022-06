HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen on May 26, 2022.

Akeelah Hill, 15, is missing from Hamilton, Georgia.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office say that Hill is a black female with black hair and black eyes. Hill stands at 5’8″ and weighs 203lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 628-4211.