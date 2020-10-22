Harris County VFW to open Haunted House tonight; proceeds to benefit veterans

The Harris County VFW is opening the doors to its new Haunted House October 22, 23, and October 30. It will be open from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Organizer Matt Lensch tells WRBL News Three that this event will be unlike any other haunted house event.

“The differences that make our event stick out from the rest is that there will be live music, real restaurant quality food from the grill (full menu), full bar for adults (drinks will be limited in order to maintain a family friendly atmosphere), games for kids too young for the haunted house, and several contests (costume, raffle, etc.), said Matt Lensch, Harris County VFW.

Lensch also says professional haunted house engineers are putting this venue together.

“This is the second year in which we have built a set-up for a Halloween event, and includes real walls that have been built and constructed together to fill a space that otherwise has an open floor plan. It is a HUGE room this year and is staffed entirely by volunteers,” said Lensch. “Every aspect of the construction of the haunted house has been done at a professional level.”

Lensch says the proceeds from this event will benefit veterans.

“The VFW is a non-profit organization and 100% of the proceeds from this event will go to the assistance of veterans who are affected by ptsd, financial crisis, and to the families of fallen soldiers,” said Lensch.

Face masks will be recommended, but not required. Social distancing will be enforced. Lensch says surfaces will wiped down every 30 minutes. People will be sent through the haunted house in waves as well.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3 to 9. The Haunted House is not recommended for kids ten and under.

VFW 10558 is located at 7379 US-27 in Cataula, Georgia.