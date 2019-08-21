Harris County votes to increase property taxes

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Residents leaving Tuesday night’s Harris County Board of Commissioners meeting seemed disappointed, disapproving, even angry after the board voted to increase property taxes.

“This is not going to be enough. They said it would last us awhile, I don’t believe that. We just two years ago they told us it would last us awhile, and here we are two years later,” says resident Meghan Guenther, who spoke against a millage rate increase during the meeting.

Four out of the five commissioners voted to increase the county millage rate from 8.63 to 9.38. A single mill represents one dollar for every $1000 in tax liability for a property’s taxable value.

For instance, property taxes in the State of Georgia are based on only 40% of a property’s fair market value. A Harris County homeowner with a $200,000 property would multiply 80,000 (40% of 200,000) by 0.00938 (9.38 divided by 1000) to get their new county property tax for the year: $750.40. This compared to the 8.63 millage rate where that same property owner paid $690.40 in 2018.

During the meeting, concerned residents brought up those living with fixed incomes who may not be able to absorb additional taxes. Commissioners responded by explaining what the county intends to use the money for.

“We’ve been putting off a lot of things we probably ought not have, because we wanted to avoid a property tax increase,” said District 4 Commissioner Harry Lange.

“We get an email from our sheriff almost monthly saying, lost another deputy, can’t maintain deputies. From EMS, can’t maintain our folks, people around us are paying more. We train them, they go somewhere else to work, and we have got to address that salary issue,” explains District 5 Commissioner Susan Andrews.

“I didn’t want a tax increase at first, I was very much against this,” explains District 2 Commissioner Rob Grant. “But in choosing between my head and my heart, I have to go with what my heart says and that is that this is the best thing for this county.”

“I can’t see us continuing to take from our reserves and keep this ship afloat, because what would we do should another disaster make its way through here?” Grant asks, referencing the March 3 tornado, the damage of which can still be seen around Harris County.

The commissioners also point out overall taxes are going down. The school board millage rate is going down from 18.56 to 17.26 making the total millage rate 26.64 in 2019. However, residents say that’s not a blessing to accept.

“It’s like they’re trying to convince us up is down,” one man exclaimed while leaving the board meeting room.

Harris County Chief Tax Appraiser Wayne Morris confirms the school board is still paying back a bond that residents were accidentally charged last year, thus leading to the lower 2019 millage rate.

“They’re also planning to build a new middle school and one of the funding options listed for that is another bond, so the school rate will definitely go up again once they pay back last year’s bond. I don’t know what we’ll do then,” Guenther says.

“There’s a lot of things that have happened that make me honestly wonder why we still live here,” she concludes.

The county issued a press release listing the expenses that made a property tax increase necessary, including:

2.5% cost of living allowance for county employees.

Implementation of the upcoming employee compensation study to be conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Funding to assist 911 Center operations.

Update of the land use and development codes.

Continued clean up and disposal of storm debris resulting from the March 3, 2019 tornado.

Restoration and future development of the new Ellerslie Park.

Future maintenance of the new Rails to Trails linear park.

Re-construction of the Melody Lakes Dam for state compliance.

Pending cost, development, and improvements associated with the Grove project.

Various departmental improvements along with vehicle and equipment replacements to assist in the upkeep of county operations.

The addition of several full-time and part-time employees in departments including Animal Control, Community Development, Prison, and Probate Court to better assist citizens and departmental operations.

Various technology improvements such as computer hardware and software to better assist citizens and keep departments modernized.

Replacement of the county’s outdated telephone system to better assist in the day to day operations of the county.

Replacement and update of the county’s email system to better assist employees with day to day operations and have more effective communications with the citizens.

Find the full press release on the Harris County, Georgia website.