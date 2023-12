(COLUMBUS, Ga. – WRBL) — The Columbus Ballet’s 27th production of The Nutcracker will feature three local sheriffs from Harris, Muscogee, and Russell Counties.

Sheriffs Greg Countryman, Mike Jolley, and Heath Taylor stopped by WRBL News 3 to speak more on their role in the production.

The Columbus Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker will take stage on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts.