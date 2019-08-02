Hawaii preparing for two tropical cyclones

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CNN Newsource) – Officials in Hawaii are preparing for two tropical storms that could bring severe weather to the state. They’re also calling on residents to take their own precautions to help keep any damage at a minimum.

On Hawaii Island, the county’s Civil Defense Agency has partially activated it’s emergency operations center. If you’re home or business is prone to flooding, officials are encouraging folks to take precautions now.

San is available at 15 locations across the big island. Residents must bring their own bags. Meantime, some closures are already in effect.

SAND IS AVAILABLE AT THESE 15 LOCATIONS ACROSS THE BIG ISLAND.

“We have closed Wittington Beach Park, Punaluu Beach Park and Isaac Hale Beach Park. These are all in Kau or Puna. Also, we’ve closed South Point Road because we anticipate that it will be probably getting most of the heavy rain and high surf,” says Hawaii Civil Defense Agency Janet Snyder.

On Maui there are no closures just yet.

However, Mayor Mike Victorino says crews have spent the past week cleaning out storm drains, reservoirs and spillways in an effort to minimize any flooding.

“We also have our emergency services on alert and they’ve prepared their assets with generators in areas where emergency shelters could be opened up if necessary,” says Mayor Mike Victorino.

And on Oahu.

“We’re always making sure our streams are clear. They’ll send equipment and personnel down there to do that,” says John Cummings of the Honolulu Dept of Emergency Management.

Officials say they’re preparing for the chance of heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

“For yourself, look around your yard. Bring in loose things that can go flying. Tie things down, clear your lanai. Be prepared for that,” says John Cummings of the Honolulu Dept of Emergency Management.