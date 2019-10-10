HBCU Brunch and Day Party scheduled in Columbus to benefit scholarship programs

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) It’s an inaugural event that provides opportunities for fun, fellowship, and food while helping local college students!

The Columbus/Phenix City Area Alabama A&M & Alabama State University Alumni Chapters presents “The HBCU Brunch and Day Party.”

You’re invited to come celebrate and help raise money for scholarships to benefit local students who plan to attend an Historically Black College and/or University (HBCU).

The event will be held at Warehouse 9, located at 920 9th Street in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, October 19, between 11 am – 4 pm. Tickets cost $50 per person and are available online and at Mel & Abe’s Barber Shop on Seale Road in Phenix City and Roz’s Cafe and Catering on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.