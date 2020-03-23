He survived cancer. She survived a tornado. Together they’ll save others from COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika firefighter who survived cancer twice and his nurse wife who survived the March 3rd tornadoes are now helping their community survive COVID-19. WRBL News 3 is taking an inside look as the newlyweds prepare to care for others during the pandemic.

Newlyweds Chance and Phillip Bell envisioned their first year as a married couple a bit differently. Their love story and plans for the future are just one of a million reasons why the community needs to do all we can to help those treating the virus on the front lines.

At 30-years-old Phillip Bell’s is a two-time cancer survivor.

“My first diagnosis was in 2016 with testicular cancer and they removed that. Then I was supposed to be in remission for a year when they told me I had lymphoma which is a cancer of the lymph nodes,” shared Phillip Bell.

Bell nearly died during treatment due to a massive infection. He remembers confronting his own mortality while he isolated himself for treatment. Life had a different plan when it gifted him remission and a soulmate in Chance, an EAMC labor and delivery nurse. Weeks after the couple’s engagement the March 3rd tornadoes struck their Beauregard home. Chance was home from work with their dogs.

“I just held tight with the dogs and called Phillip. I rode it out,” recalled Chance.

The roof of their house was gone. The yard a disaster. Together, they began rebuilding and celebrated a Halloween wedding.

2020 was supposed to be easier for The Bells, and so many families Lee County. But COVID-19 brought a swift interruption the Bells hope people take seriously.

“Don’t be complacent. I think we saw that in the tornadoes. Don’t think well it’s not going to happen to me, because it very well could. The minute you think you are untouchable, you are touched,” shared Phillip.

The sacrifice is real, especially for medical workers. Long hours, extra COVID-19 training on top of their typical jobs. The worry of protecting oneself while at work on top of isolating from family and friends to keep loved ones healthy. The life of a medical worker or first responder is especially challenging during a pandemic.

“Just because you can bring it home to the people you care about. Even if you aren’t worried about yourself there are people that you love and value more than yourself,” said Change.

EAMC is urging the community to shelter in place and slow the spread so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with patients. The Bells, like thousands more on the front lines, don’t have the option to stay home. Phillip and Chance wouldn’t even if they could. They were born to share a life together and serve the community they love, side by side.

“We got a job to do and we will do our job. We will get out in the middle of it and do the most good we can for the community,” said Philip.

Please keep in mind when medical workers and first responders finish their shift, they too are trying to shop for the essentials like hand sanitizer, wipes, and Lysol just so they can disinfect before entering their homes. Please only take what you need or grab a few for a first responder you know and donate.

WRBL is thankful to all our first responders and medical workers as they continue to protect and treat the community.