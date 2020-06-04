Headlines, op-ed prompt staff protests at NY Times, Inquirer

NEW YORK (AP) – Staff members at both The New York Times and Philadelphia Inquirer called in sick to protest decisions deemed insensitive during nationwide unrest over police treatment of minorities.

Several Times employees are upset over the decision to publish an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton supporting President Donald Trump’s wish to call in federal troops to stop protests.

Times management says it is listening to concerns but not backing down from the call to publish. Editors at the Inquirer apologized for a headline that flippantly diminished the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several journalists of color at the Inquirer say such mistakes make it harder to do their jobs.