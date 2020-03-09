Heads-up: Facing a tax audit this year, here’s how to prepare

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- During tax season there are many questions like how or why your tax refund may get delayed.

One of the more serious reasons for a delay is if you get a tax audit. If you’re being audited, you may not only get a tax return delay, but you may have a bigger problem on your hands with the Internal Revenue Service.

“It is very common for a person’s taxes to get audited, it will get audited for various reasons one of the more common reasons a person taxes can get audit is if they have a schedule C which is a profit loss of a business, and sometimes tax payers don’t even know that they have a business placed on their tax returns,” said Monica Brewer of Brewer Financial Firm LLC.

Business owners are not the only tax payers that may experience a tax audit, you may also come in contact with tax audits if you have the wrong filing status, have unreported income, claim non-existent dependents, have data entry errors, or if you are self employed.

“It is probably 50/50 with schedule C and head of household filing status, I advise all tax payers if it seems too good to be true then it is too good to be true if you make a lot of money and you may need to recheck your 1040 tax form,” said Brewer.

Brewer tells News 3 that there are multiple steps you should take if your taxes get audited.

“They should first assess the letter that they send, because the IRS is very particular with what they want, if they are auditing you for your filing status, which is also common, the first thing the IRS would do is take your taxes and redo them, and then you will have to provide them with all the proper information to why you are filing under the filing status chosen,” said Brewer.

According to Brewer if the IRS audits your taxes you may have to wait more than 180 days before you receive your taxes return, or you could owe more money to the IRS.