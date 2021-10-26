Health Center South offers dental implant procedure the Wiregrass has never seen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— For over 40 years Health Center South, has served the Wiregrass with the many medical needs of the community, while growing the skills of their healthcare staff.

Monday, professionals at Surgery Center South preformed a dental implant procedure the Wiregrass has never seen before.

Healthcare professionals gathered around Barcelona native, Dr. Aparicio as he shared his knowledge of Zygomatic dental implant surgeries.

Zygomatic implants are intended to replace teeth that might be damaged, decayed, or are missing.

But unlike the traditional dental implants, this new set of teeth is screwed into the Zygomatic bone, or the cheek bone and is a simpler surgery than past implant procedures.

“No grafting procedures, no bone grafting procedures, no pain in the hip because we took some bone like we used to do years ago,” Dentist, Dr. Carlos Aparicio said. “Now it’s a straight forward procedure. In one day the patients get the new implants and gets the new set of teeth.”

For years Dr. Aparicio has seen patients suffer due to the lose of teeth, and says the community is lucky to have this procedure at our fingertips.

“This is an unbelievable procedure and now you have an expert here that can take care of those persons,” Dr. Aparicio said. “In the community now you are very lucky, very lucky, very lucky because Dr. Heersink is here. You have the procedure now here. You don’t have to travel everything is here.”