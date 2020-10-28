Health Department announces Free Flu Shot Friday

IOWA CITY, IA – AUGUST 11: Marisa Grunder, 27 of Wilton, Iowa, is given a shot during trials of an H1N1 vaccine, developed by CSL of Australia, at University of Iowa Health Care, the University’s medical center, on August 11, 2009 in Iowa City, Iowa. The university’s medical center is one of 8 trial sites across the nation conducting human studies on the new vaccine which is looking at optimal dosage levels for a variety of age groups. (Photo by David Greedy/Getty Images)

he Georgia Department of Public Health, West Central Health District is offering free flu shots for adults 18 and older Friday, October 30 at 5 locations across the region.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.

The CDC warns it’s likely the flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Health officials say getting a flu shot this year is important because it minimizes the risk of having two respiratory outbreaks circulating simultaneously.

No appointment is necessary.

For locations and times for Free Flu Shot Friday click here.