Health Department seeks volunteers for emergency preparedness assessment

Is Columbus, Georgia prepared for an emergency? That’s a question the Department of Public Health wants answered and they’re looking to volunteers to gather the data.

The Public Health Emergency Preparedness Community Assessment will be conducted by volunteers in teams of two who will go door-to-door in specific neighborhoods to assess whether Columbus is prepared for an emergency and if not, what needs to be done to help everyone prepare.

The surveys will be conducted Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Volunteers can register by clicking on the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CASPER2020