Health Department: Wedding food behind salmonella outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Public Health says wedding food was probably behind a salmonella outbreak that sickened about 100 people in north Alabama.

A statement released by the agency Monday says Salmonella was found both in cooked chicken and green beans following the event in Colbert County.

About 150 people were at the wedding, which was held in Tuscumbia, and the department says at least 99 people got sick. Of those, 22 people were hospitalized. Four people remain hospitalized.

The department previously said it was suspending a caterer’s operating license because of the outbreak, which followed a wedding held Nov. 12. The agency says the company, Indelible Catering of Moulton, is no longer preparing food for the public.