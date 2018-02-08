Health experts to study rare eye disease in Auburn

In 2012 a friend noticed a spot in Ashley McCrary’s right eye.

Ashley eventually saw an ocular oncologist in Memphis where her family had moved. He ordered an ultrasound of her eye.

“And he came in and said just matter of fact that he had some really bad news for us and that it wasn’t just an iris melanoma but a uveal melanoma and that I would probably have to have my eye removed within about a two week period of time. It just shook us because it was so matter of fact and a little harsh even,” said Ashley McCrary, cancer survivor.

Ashley had her right eye and the cancer removed in August of 2012.

“This type of cancer is highly metastatic.”

Ashley experienced some blurred vision which she dismissed. Below are signs of eye melanoma:

A growing dark spot on the iris.

A sensation of flashing lights.

A change in the shape of the dark circle (pupil) at the center of your eye.

Poor or blurry vision in one eye.

Loss of peripheral vision.

Uveal or ocular melanoma experts from across the country are heading to Auburn Saturday, February 10 to gather information and discuss a cluster of cases in Alabama and North Carolina.

The Uveal Melanoma session is open to the public. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m. at the Auburn Hotel and Conference Center, Camellia Room.