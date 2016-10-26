Health insurer Anthem announces expansion in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — State and city officials say the health insurance company Anthem Inc. will create an information technology hub in Atlanta.

Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announce the expansion on Wednesday at the state Capitol. Anthem officials say the expansion will include about 1,800 jobs.

Deal says Anthem is the 18th software and technology operation to announce recent investment in Georgia. He says the state’s education system needs to keep up with demand for high-skilled employees.

Reed says three companies have announced plans this year for Atlanta-based technology operations.

