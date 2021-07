(WRBL) – Health officials are warning parents of a rare summer outbreak of a virus that attacks the lungs–and southern states like Alabama and Georgia are at the center of the surge.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is typically not a major threat to healthy people, but it can be deadly among infants and the elderly.

The virus commonly circulates in the winter and is responsible for an estimated 14,000 deaths a year.