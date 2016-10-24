Health On Your Side: Breast Cancer Awareness

Getting a high-quality screening mammogram and having a clinical breast exam on a regular basis are the most effective ways to detect breast cancer early. Mammograms can be used to check for breast cancer in women who have no signs or symptoms of the disease. Women should contact their mammography facility or health insurance company for confirmation of the cost and coverage.

Early detection is key! We encourage everyone to have mammograms done every year!

In the U.S., breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It can occur in both men and women, but it is rare in men. Each year there are about 100 times more new cases of breast cancer in women than in men.Screening tests can find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest. Regular screening tests (along with follow-up tests and treatment if diagnosed) reduce your chance of dying from breast cancer.