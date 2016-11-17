Health On Your Side: Pediatric Sepsis

Pediatric sepsis is generally considered to comprise a spectrum of disorders that result from infection by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites or the toxic products of these microorganisms. Early recognition and intervention clearly improve outcome for infants and children with conditions that lead to sepsis. Dr Flowers really hopes that parents respond to symptoms right away, the ramifications could be very serious.

We try to encourage any parent that has a gut feeling that their child is sick to please bring them in for a check up.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms that may be noted include the following:

Fever (most common presenting symptom of children with systemic inflammatory response syndrome [SIRS])

Racing heart

Rapid or labored breathing

Cool extremities

Color changes

The following should be inquired into: