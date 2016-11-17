Health On Your Side: Pediatric Sepsis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pediatric sepsis is generally considered to comprise a spectrum of disorders that result from infection by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites or the toxic products of these microorganisms. Early recognition and intervention clearly improve outcome for infants and children with conditions that lead to sepsis. Dr Flowers really hopes that parents respond to symptoms right away, the ramifications could be very serious.

We try to encourage any parent that has a gut feeling that their child is sick to please bring them in for a check up. 

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms that may be noted include the following:

  • Fever (most common presenting symptom of children with systemic inflammatory response syndrome [SIRS])
  • Racing heart
  • Rapid or labored breathing
  • Cool extremities
  • Color changes

The following should be inquired into:

  • Exposures to infectious illnesses and other sources of insult
  • Activity level
  • Mental status (relative to age)
  • Urine output
  • Immunizations
  • Drug allergies

Make an Appointment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss