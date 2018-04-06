Health tips for new moms and babies

Being a new mom can be challenging. Not only after the baby arrives but even during pregnancy.

In today’s “Mom’s Morning Minute,” Teala has some advice on how moms-to-be can stay healthy while making sure their little ones also get a healthy start in life.

Pregnancy is a time for soon-to-be parents to prepare for their new arrival but getting ready is more than just choosing a room color or stocking up on baby clothes and diapers.

It’s a time for creating healthy habits for both mom and baby.

Dr. Keri Peterson says the first step is good nutrition.

“When it comes to pregnancy, one little known nutrient is choline. it’s responsible for fetal brain development. Eggs are one of the richest sources of choline found in foods. Two large eggs will provide pregnant moms with more than half of the daily choline requirements.”

Good nutrition also helps your baby’s growth and immune system.

Dr. Peterson suggests eating foods high in protein as well as foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries.

Eating a balanced diet before your new addition arrives is important for both mom and baby, but it’s also critical once your little one is eating on his own.

“It’s important to put all food groups in front of your child as many times a day as possible with each meal.”

Dr. Peterson also suggests getting enough sleep every night

and making exercise a priority.

By planning ahead and then maintaining good habits,

Dr. Peterson says both mom and baby are more likely to be healthy now and in the future.