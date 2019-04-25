HEALTH WATCH: Americans seek Dr. Google’s advice on a wide range of mental health concerns

Many of us do it. When we have a health concern we turn to Dr. Google. We plug in our symptoms, and brace ourselves for Dr. Google’s diagnosis.

A new report by the analysts at TermLife2Go.com looked at Google search data to identify the most-googled mental health concern in each state.

Georgians are most concerned with stress headaches. Alabamians googled mostly about memory loss. Internet addiction, major depressive disorder, and memory loss tied for America’s most googled mental health concerns. TermLife2Go.com compiled and analyzed the data.

“It’s something where you can go and seek private information so given that our analysts felt like it would be interesting to dive into some of the most common topics and a term search around mental health,” said Cosette Jarrett, Media Relations at TermLife2Go.com.

Teri Hall, a licensed professional counselor, says Google can give you plenty of answers but when it comes to mental health issues, it shouldn’t be your final stop. She adds there’s no substitute for face to face counseling.

“I can give you eye contact. I can make you feel comfortable because a lot of people are uncomfortable seeking help with regards to mental health, so being one on one with me I can have a nice environment, I can have a friendly smile and build that rapport with you which will allow you to be more comfortable asking me questions,” said Hall.

Cosette Jarrett and Teri Hall both agree that now is the time for a meaningful conversation about mental health and that we must continue to try to erase the stigma attached to getting help. Hall cites the growing number of adolescent and veteran suicides.

