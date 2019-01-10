HEALTH WATCH: Daith piercing gaining in poularity for migraine sufferers

Approximately 39 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraines. Among the treatment options are Botox, pain medications, acupuncture and Daith piercing.

Daith piercing involves the piercing of the innermost cartilage fold of the ear. The procedure is rooted in acupuncture, piecing the same part of the ear where an acupuncture needle is placed.

Ben Jones had his right ear done two years ago for migraine relief.

“I’ll have a mild discomfort sometimes but I don’t get anything near a migraine anymore,” said Jones.

Bill King is a tattoo artist and piercer at Black Lotus. He’s been doing the Daith piercing since the late 90s. He says he had a customer come in three days into a migraine to get the piercing.

“After performing the piercing, it took about 20 minutes or so, you could totally see a change in her demeanor, her color came back to her face,” said King.

The debate over whether Daith piercing actually works continues. The American Migraine Association believes any results from Daith piercing are temporary and does not recommend the procedure.

Infection is a risk, but Bill King says clean the area twice daily with a sea salt rinse. It takes 6 months to completely heal.