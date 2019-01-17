HEALTH WATCH: More nurses needed to specialize in geriatric care

The number of people in this country over the age of 65 is growing, yet less than one percent of registered nurses specialize in geriatrics.

Tri Do is in the nursing program at Columbus Technical College. She’s drawn to geriatric care because of loved ones in her native land of Vietnam.

“My grandmother, she dies because of ovarian cancer many years ago and my uncle who dies because of stomach cancer three years ago,” said Tri Do.

Lori Striblin is the Director of the Associate Degree and Practical Nursing programs at Columbus Tech. It doesn’t surprise her that less than 1 percent of registered nurses specialize in geriatrics. She says the aging process means patients’ vital signs will need to be watched more closely.

“Such as their blood pressure, their heart rate, respiratory and temperature will alter as they age. Your temperature usually for elderly will decrease from the normal value of an adult. Blood pressures can increase due to the weakening of the cardiovascular system as we age,” said Lori Striblin.

And because this is an accelerated program, Tri looks forward to graduating in December 2019. She’s not planning to stop with an Associate’s Degree.

“I want to take a higher degree in the future so I can be a better nurse for my patients,” said Tri Do.

She can complete this program in just three semesters.

The less than 1 percent of registered nurses specializing in geriatric care is about 21,500 of the nation’s 2.2 million practicing RNs certified in geriatrics. Once a nursing student earns an Associate’s Degree from Columbus Tech, they can shoot for a higher degree under a partnership with Columbus State University.