HEALTH WATCH: More than 1 million men sought cosmetic procedures last year

It seems it’s not just women who are taking action when it comes to what they see in the mirror.

Newly released data shows more and more men are heading to the nearest plastic surgeon for cosmetic procedures. New statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reveal that over 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men last year. This number comes as no surprise to Dr. Vincent Naman of Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery in Columbus.

“That’s about what I’d expect you over the years it’s been amazing watching more and more men come in for cosmetic surgery. I’ve seen quite an uptick in my practice in the last ten years,” said Dr. Naman.

Langdon Pringle’s asthma medication caused him to gain weight. He started working out.

“I couldn’t get rid of it no matter what I did,” said Pringle.

Langdon’s medication enlarged his breast tissue giving him so-called man boobs. So he had the stubborn fat removed.

“We did that first procedure and then he was really motivated. He felt great,” said Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

In addition to breast reduction, some of the more common procedures for men include liposuction, nose jobs, and tightening of the chin.

Experts say it’s important to consult a board-certified plastic surgeon to ensure the highest quality and safety standards.