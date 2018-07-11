HEALTH WATCH: Protecting your skin and the environment

Hawaii has announced new measures to try and protect one of it’s most beautiful habitats from its biggest moneymaker.

Starting in 2021 two ingredients that are found in sunscreen will be banned in an effort to protect coral reefs.

Research shows that Oxybenzone or Octinoxate are harmful to coral reefs. the state will only allow you to have it if it is prescribed to you.

Research shows these ingredients cause bleaching and DNA damage. These ingredients can be especially damaging to a young coral.

Florida’s coral reef conservation program also advises divers to avoid sunscreen with those ingredients, but the state hasn’t banned them.

However, the ingredients are approved by the FDA and the American Academy of Dermatology says claims about risks to human health have not been proven. They are not harmful to humans.

The academy recommends everyone older than six months wear at least an SPF of 30 when outside.

Sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide can protect you from the sun’s harmful rays without harming the environment.