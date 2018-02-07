American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign urges women to take action against heart dise

Volunteers and supporters are encouraged to wear red on National Wear Red Day.

Source: American Heart Association

NEW YORK, NY – The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign is asking all women to take their heart health seriously by making an official Go Red Commitment during American Heart Month. According to a news release from the Heart Association, in addition to joining women across the country in taking critical steps together to end heart disease and stroke forever, Go Red For Women and its sponsors are encouraging women – and men – to Wear Red & Give to the American Heart Association on Friday, February 2.

“Women’s issues are now front and center in our national conversation, yet cardiovascular diseases still kill nearly one in every three women each year. In fact, today, heart disease claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined, and we still don’t fully understand the role gender plays,” said American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown. “That is unacceptable and there is no better time than now for women to come together and make a Go Red Commitment to take action for women’s heart health. When you support Go Red For Women by making a Go Red Commitment, fundraising and sharing your story, more research is funded and more lives are saved.”

Despite cardiovascular diseases being the number one killer of women, fewer than 20 percent of women consider heart disease or stroke to be the greatest health problem they face.

Fortunately, about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented through education and simple lifestyle changes.