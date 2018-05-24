Auburn University researcher tackles hypertension interventions for African Americans

An Auburn University researcher wants to learn everything he can about hypertension in African Americans. Health experts say 41% of blacks have high blood pressure, in the U.S. as compared to 27% of whites.

Dr. Michael Brown began his research back in 1995 as a doctoral student. For him it’s personal. The condition has touched his family and he has hypertension as well. Dr. Brown says when it comes to treating high blood pressure, race could play a role.

“There’s many different medicines to lower blood pressure right, and they’re in different classes and they’re finding now that certain classes of anti-hypertensive drugs probably work better in African Americans with hypertension,” said Michael Brown, PhD. Auburn University School of Kinesiology.

Dr. Brown says the high rate of hypertension in the African American community can be traced to a few risk factors. Most notably, high sodium intake, and lack of physical activity. The goal of his research is to find an intervention model that can easily be implemented at the community level.

“So I’m trying to come up with things that are doable, right. You know when you try things in the lab and you try things in the clinic, they may not be implementable in the community so that’s my goal.”

Dr. Brown says research shows that African Americans lead the way when it comes to not controlling their hypertension even if they’ve been prescribed medication.

Dr. Brown is moving towards a clinical trial which would use a low dose aspirin regimen to lower inflammation and reduce blood clots which could lead to heart attacks and strokes.