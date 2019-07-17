Cataula biker embarks on cancer fundraising journey to Hope

Stephen Wilson is a biker battling cancer. He doesn’t have cancer, but he knows many people who either have it or have had it, including his mom. On his Harley, and his vest and chaps are ribbons representing those courageous warriors.



“It’s one of those things, you wake up and you think, I want to give people hope.”



And what better way than to visit cities called Hope, raising money for the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund.



“We focus on the illness, but the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund focuses on the other needs people have, gas, groceries, rent, that’s what we focus on in my fundraising, trying to meet those other needs outside the medical,” said Wilson.



Wilson leaves Columbus Friday morning at 9 from Chattahoochee Harley.



For information on how to donate click here or here.



You can follow his journey on his Bikers Battling Cancer Facebook page.