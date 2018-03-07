Doctors start Optometric Association for greater Columbus area

Approximately 14 million Americans aged 12 years and older have 20/50 vision or worse. They would not have known it were it not for an Optometrist.

Doctors Wayne Gasser and Mike Leary believe all eye doctors should be on the same page.

That’s why they’ve started the Greater Columbus Optometric Association. They want to make sure opportunities for further study are being utilized and information is being shared.

“We have a sense of family so that we are working together and are providing care to the patient the best that we can, that way if there’s something that I’m not best at, I can send that to another doctor across town who may specialize in an issue the patient might have.” “And it allows us to showcase certain specialists in the area, Retinologists, surgeons, as well as corneal specialists and people who do specialty contact lenses.”

Gasser and Leary say the Association plans to meet quarterly, accessing the latest tools and focusing on what’s best for the patient.

Eye exams are recommended yearly beginning at 6 months of age.

If you’d like more information on the Greater Columbus Optometric Association visit this site www.gcoa.us