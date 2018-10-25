Foundation wants to hear from fathers with babies in NICU
When a baby starts his or her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU and remains there for a long period of time, it can take a toll on the family.
The mom spends her days and many nights at the baby’s bedside. The father may be forced to return to work to keep the family afloat or take care of other children at home.
The Sensigreen CDH Foundation, founded by a couple whose child was born with a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH, wants to form a support system for fathers whose babies have spent their beginning in the NICU. The foundation wants to hear about their needs be it emotional or financial, so they can better address those needs.
“We realized there was really not anything out there that was deliberate, and intentional and sensitive specifically for dads,” said Amy Wadsworth Register, Executive Director of the Sensigreen CDH Foundation.
Ryan Yaun’s son Hollis was born with CDH and spent the first 6 months of his life in the hospital.
“I imagine that I was like a lot of men who would want to be strong, be there for my family, do whatever I can for my child and also look after my wife who had just delivered a baby and kind of be a support to my family and do whatever I can to help them,” said Yaun.
If you’re a father with a child in the NICU or have had a child in NICU, you can call the Sensigreen CDH Foundation at (334) 203-0008 or click here for the foundation’s website.
