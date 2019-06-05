HEALTH WATCH: New study warns against online DIY sunscreen projects

There has been no shortage of sunshine in the valley area this spring.

Temperatures have been hovering in the low to upper 90s. The sun drives more and more people outdoors. Even with rain in the forecast, the sun still is a factor. As summer is fast approaching, now’s the time to start thinking about protection.

A new study is warning parents of the potential dangers of popular online DIY sunscreen projects.

Researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital studied do-it-yourself sunscreen recipes posted on Pinterest. The study found nearly all the pins claimed some level of sun protection, many including specific SPF levels up to 50.

“Some of the claims would offer recipes with ingredients that we know are not scientifically effective in offering that kind of broad spectrum coverage,” said Lara McKenzie of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.“

Commercially-available sunscreens are closely regulated by the FDA. They’re required to list all ingredients and have a proven level of both UVA and UVB protection.

“When we don’t know the effectiveness of homemade sunscreen recipes that have been shown online, we’re taking a risk with our children, with ourselves, and that risk is a really bad sunburn or skin cancer in the future.”

Experts say reapplying the sunscreen is just as important as applying it in the first place.

Consumer Reports tested more than 80 sunscreens recommending the ones that protect against UVB rays that cause sunburn and UVA rays that cause aging and skin cancer.



Consumer Reports Sunscreen recommendations

Top Rated: La Roche Lotion

Perfect score of 100

Other brands: Equate, Trader Joe’s SPF 50, Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion (Score of 94)