HEALTH WATCH: New technology aids to prevent contaminated food outbreaks

COLUMBUS, Ga - There have been numerous contaminated food outbreaks that have affected dozens of people across the country.

However, health officials say technology and consumers are helping contain these infections.

Seventy people in seven states became sick after the salmonella outbreak in pre-cut melons. New numbers from the CDC show 10 more cases of the infections.

"People that are infected with salmonella will have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps about 12 to 72 hours after they've eaten a contaminated food. Most people recover in about four to seven days. Other people do have a more severe illness and do require hospitalization," says Dr. Laura Gieraltowski. She's apart of the CDC's division of foodborne, waterborne and environmental diseases.

Just last week, Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal was recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.

The CDC says new technology is helping them find these outbreaks and stop them.

"When people get infected with a bacteria, we're able to use this new technology to get a DNA fingerprint, and when people have the same DNA fingerprint, we're more confident that these illnesses are related to a common food," Dr. Gieraltowski says.

There are things that you can do to help prevent these foodborne illnesses as well. Dr. Gieraltowski says if you get food poisoning, go see your doctor and report it to the health department.