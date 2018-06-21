HEALTH WATCH: New technology aids to prevent contaminated food outbreaks
COLUMBUS, Ga - There have been numerous contaminated food outbreaks that have affected dozens of people across the country.
However, health officials say technology and consumers are helping contain these infections.
Seventy people in seven states became sick after the salmonella outbreak in pre-cut melons. New numbers from the CDC show 10 more cases of the infections.
"People that are infected with salmonella will have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps about 12 to 72 hours after they've eaten a contaminated food. Most people recover in about four to seven days. Other people do have a more severe illness and do require hospitalization," says Dr. Laura Gieraltowski. She's apart of the CDC's division of foodborne, waterborne and environmental diseases.
Just last week, Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal was recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.
The CDC says new technology is helping them find these outbreaks and stop them.
"When people get infected with a bacteria, we're able to use this new technology to get a DNA fingerprint, and when people have the same DNA fingerprint, we're more confident that these illnesses are related to a common food," Dr. Gieraltowski says.
There are things that you can do to help prevent these foodborne illnesses as well. Dr. Gieraltowski says if you get food poisoning, go see your doctor and report it to the health department.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting
Columbus Police have a suspect in the 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Prison officials say inmate appears to have killed himself
Prison officials say an inmate appears to have killed himself at a south Georgia facility.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta
Police near Atlanta are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman accused of stealing from city's youth baseball program
Police say a board member of an Alabama city's youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police officer charged with raping teen submits resignation
An Alabama police lieutenant charged with forcibly raping a teen relative has resigned.Read More »
-
Camp Joy receives $2,000 donation from the Georgia Alabama Bass Club
The bas club has been working with Valley Rescue Mission for nearly 50 years, and this years donations is one of the highest in recent years.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.