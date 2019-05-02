Health Watch

HEALTH WATCH: Suicide was third leading cause of death among students in Georgia in 2018

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 05:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 11:26 PM EDT

HEALTH WATCH: Suicide was third leading cause of death among students in Georgia in 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Suicide was the third leading cause of death in Georgia in 2018 among students ages 15 to 24.

In a Georgia student health survey, 11,573 middle and high school students were asked anonymously if they had ever attempted suicide. Of the respondents, 6 percent, or 664 of the youth reported they had attempted suicide in the past 12 months.

The Muscogee County School District’s Project Aware is spending the week raising awareness and trying to reduce the stigma associated with mental health diagnoses.

As part of the effort, Dr. Kenya Gilmore, the director of Project Aware, scheduled a showing of the documentary “Suicide, The Ripple Effect” at Carver High School Tuesday evening. The film chronicles the life of Kevin Hines, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, who in the year 2000, jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in an attempt to end his life. He says the moment he jumped he realized he wanted to live. Hines has devoted his life to raising awareness about mental illness and preventing suicides. He led the effort to get a suicide net installed on the Golden Gate Bridge, the world’s most popular suicide site.

Signs someone may be considering suicide:

Losing interest in activities and not replacing it with others

Losing/Gaining weight

Sense of hopelessness

Making comments about being a burden

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

  • DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen

    DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen

    An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.

    Read More »
  • Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.

    Read More »
  • Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast

    Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.

    Read More »

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories