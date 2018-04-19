Keeping measles contained in the U.S. despite global threat

Measles, a highly contagious infectious disease caused by a virus, was eradicated in the United States, but thrives in other parts of the world.

Health officials say it’s when those unvaccinated travelers come to the U-S, outbreaks can happen. A man infected with measles, flew to New Orleans, and stayed at two different hotels before being hospitalized.

“Generally symptoms start about 7 to 14 days after someone is infected. First symptoms are runny nose, a fever, cough, things like that,” said Pam Kirkland, Public Relations & Information Coordinator of the Columbus Health Department.

Following the cold-like symptoms, some patients may experience white spots in the mouth, and then the familiar rash.

It’s recommended that all children be vaccinated.

“The first MMR which is measles, mumps and rubella, that’s the way it’s given. It’s given at 15 months, and then the second one is given at 4 years, between 4 years and 6 years of age.”

Health officials say more children die of pneumonia that’s brought on by measles than those who actually die of measles.

If you are uninsured, there is a federal program called Vaccines for Children. If you qualify, the vaccines are free.