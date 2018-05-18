May 19 is National Hepatitis Testing Day.. should you be tested?

May is Hepatitis Awareness Month and May 19 is National Hepatitis Testing Day in the United States.
Millions of Americans have chronic viral hepatitis and most of them do not know they are infected.
Hepatitis Testing Day is an opportunity to remind primary care providers and the public who should be tested for viral hepatitis.
The Alabama Department of Public Health encourages awareness of the following facts about viral hepatitis:
- Hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C are all different diseases.
- Chronic hepatitis is a leading cause of liver cancer.
- Most people with chronic hepatitis do not show immediate signs of infection.
- Getting tested could save your life.