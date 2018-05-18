Salmonella outbreak in Georgia sends 4 to hospital

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) – At least four people have been hospitalized and at least 70 were sickened after a salmonella outbreak tied to an invitation-only event in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that the outbreak has been traced to a private function in Newton County on April 28. A joint news release from several county health departments said the outbreak was first reported on May 4.

County health spokeswoman Summer Nix says in the Friday statement that the source of infection for all cases isn’t definitively known yet. She says an investigation is ongoing and test results for many of the ill individuals are pending.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that if treated, most people recover from salmonella poisoning.