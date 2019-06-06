Smokers in the United States
New information in tobacco use among Americans
A report from Truth Initiative finds more than 34 million Americans smoke.
Additionally the report finds that tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death, killing more than 540,000 Americans each year.
Truth Initiative finds that while there has been a dramatic decline in overall U.S. smoking rates, 13 states have made little to no progress in reducing tobacco use. The 13 states include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. In these states, 21% of adults smoke, compared with just 15% of adults in the rest of the nation.
Truth Initiative finds that people who smoke more live shorter lives, are more likely to get and die from cancer, and are at a serious disadvantage in terms of access to health care, policy progress, and income.
Previous
Mississippi county closing schools...
Next
HEALTH WATCH: New study warns against...
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remains of sailor killed in WWII returned home
Seaman Deward Duncan to be laid to rest on June 8, 2019 in Rest Haven Cemetery in Walton County, Georgia.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Emory University receives $180 million grant from Gates Foundation
The grant will fund research and analyses on child mortality rates in impoverished communities.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Memorial planned for football legend Bart Starr
A memorial celebrating Bart Starr's legacy will be held Sunday at Samford University in Birmingham.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit renewed against Poarch Creek Indians of Alabama
Lawsuit claims the Poarch Creek Tribe of Alabama exhumed human remains on sacred land to make way for the tribe's casino.Read More »