Smokers in the United States

New information in tobacco use among Americans

A report from Truth Initiative finds more than 34 million Americans smoke.

Additionally the report finds that tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death, killing more than 540,000 Americans each year.

Truth Initiative finds that while there has been a dramatic decline in overall U.S. smoking rates, 13 states have made little to no progress in reducing tobacco use. The 13 states include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. In these states, 21% of adults smoke, compared with just 15% of adults in the rest of the nation.