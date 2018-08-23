When your summer workout becomes dangerous
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Heat related illnesses can be avoided. Despite this fact, health officials say around 618 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.
“The environment here in Georgia with its heat and humidity is unforgiving,” said Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch, a cardiologist at St. Francis Hospital.
He sat down with us to talk about exercise and the Georgia heat. Our bodies have built in mechanisms to cool itself, to a point.
“When people begin to feel sick to their stomach, when they get to feeling dizzy, when they just can’t go any further, they’ve hit the wall, they’re sweating, that’s called heat exhaustion.”
Get out of the heat and immerse yourself in cold water. Heat stroke is when the body’s mechanisms have stopped.
“You’re beet red. Your core temperature is above 104, you get confused and you become comatose in a few minutes. Some people can easily seize.”
And if help isn’t sought immediately, the condition can become grave.
“Actually what happens is the brain begins to coagulate like an egg put into a skillet it begins to come hard. There can be permanent brain damage and kidney damage if it’s not treated quickly.”
Dr. Hubbuch says people with heart disease on certain medications such as diuretics and blood pressure meds should be careful.
Some safety tips for your summer run or workout: be well hydrated, hit the trail early in the morning or well after the sun goes down
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Athens man charged in possession of firearm case
United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles E. Peeler announced the charges for an Athens man in a possession of a firearm case.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Another arrest made in deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road
Columbus Police made another arrest in the deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit: Georgia superintendent recorded in racist rant
A Georgia schools superintendent is accused of using racist language in two recorded conversations and discriminating against a black employee.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond
Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.Read More »
-
Russell County inmate dies in jail, hangs himself
A Russell County inmate has taken his life while in jail.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Opelika Police: Man charged with murder
Opelika Police arrested a man Friday morning they believe is connected to a July murder.Read More »