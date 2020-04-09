A quick guide for understanding difference between allergy, flu and coronavirus symptoms

(CNN) We are at the end of flu season, at the beginning of spring allergy season, and, in the middle of a global pandemic. So if you aren’t feeling great, how do you know what you may be suffering from?

When it comes to allergies, symptoms tend to stay localized in your head.

Do you have a runny nose, itchy eyes, sneezing? Maybe even a headache?

Chances are, you are suffering from seasonal allergies, especially if you tend to feel these symptoms around the same time each year.

If you’re not being triggered by something, it could be a common cold.

With the flu, look out for a fever, fatigue, bodyaches, and a cough.

It’s usually paired with a sore throat.

While cold and mild flu symptoms usually resolve themselves, with severe flu and coronavirus, you may get worse before getting better.

When it come to the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to look out for a few main symptoms.

1. a fever

2. a dry cough

3. shortness of breath, or inability to take a deep breath

4. also, if you’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus

Experts believe that many people who contract coronavirus will experience mild symptoms or none at all.

If you are having trouble breathing, persistent or unusual chest pain, or confusion, the CDC indicates these may be emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and you should seek emergency medical attention.