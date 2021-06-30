Alabama COVID-19 vaccine update

Alabama (WRBL) – Over 3 million COVID-19 doses have been delivered to facilities all over Alabama, but just over 1.8 million Alabamians have been vaccinated with a little over 1.5 million of these people being fully vaccinated.

Despite the supply and an increase in who can receive the vaccine, Alabama Department of Public Health’s State Health Officer Scott Harris says the demand has gone down in the summer months.

“We are definitely not seeing the demand that we were seeing ya know a couple of months ago. In early April, even really into mid April we were doing sometimes, ya know forty to forty five thousand shots a day,” said Harris. “Ya know typically we’re between, ya know ten thousand to five thousand shots now typically closer to five thousand in fact.”

Harris said overall they’re not seeing a large statewide turnout for the 12-15 year old age group. However, Harris said it depends on the trends in different areas of the state.

“By in large kids get vaccinated or not vaccinated according to what their parents do, ya know and so in those parts of the state where ya know vaccination rates were pretty good, we’re seeing more kids get vaccinated and the opposite in those places where people aren’t getting vaccinated that much.” said Harris.

Harris said this could change as we approach the new school year, but there’s one thing parents need to keep in mind if they want their child vaccinated by fall.

“The point that parents need to remember is that you know, at the moment there is only one vaccine that’s authorized for the 12-15 group and it’s two shots that are three weeks apart,” said Harris. “And then it’s a couple more weeks before you’re fully immunized so you really need a five to six week head start before school starts.”

If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine or getting your child vaccinated Harris recommends you talk to your physician.