MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced it received over 200 doses of vaccines for the monkeypox virus infection on July 21.

According to the department, additional doses are expected to be delivered soon.

To help avert illness caused by the virus, ADPH will offer vaccines and check for early signs of the infection in qualifying individuals.

Additionally, due to the limited supply of the vaccines, the department explained guidelines regarding individuals who will be eligible to receive a dose of the vaccine.

ADPH says post-exposure prevention will only be made available to individuals known to be exposed within the previous 14 days to a person with monkeypox or to a person attending an event where monkeypox was transmitted.