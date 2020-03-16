Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks essential and emergency services to plan accordingly to combat spread of virus

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced that “Departments providing public safety, direct care, and other essential services must plan and schedule their activities accordingly, with the directors of that department determining staffing needs and work requirements to ensure continued operation of essential and emergency services.”

In a release sent to media on Sunday, she authorizes each director to advise employees to work from home if possible.

Ivey also encourages social distancing if working from home isn’t possible.