 

Alabama woman turns 106, credits longevity to PB&J sandwiches

Health

by: Devon Walsh,

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sarah Wilder just turned 106 years old, and she’s sharing the secret to her longevity.

Walker lives at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Mobile, Alabama, where the staff says she is sharp as a tack.

Wilder was a teacher for years. She later volunteered at the Little Sisters and even set up a music exercise program for the residents.

And she knows how to celebrate. According to her family, she had three parties for her 100th birthday.

To what does she attribute her long life? She says she “lives a pure and simple life and loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!”

