Alabama’s State Health Officer orders sweeping changes in response to Coronavirus

Effective March 19, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., certain public gatherings are prohibited in Alabama due to the risk of infection by COVID-19.

The list is rather extensive but includes gatherings of 25 persons or more, or any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons. The measure prohibits on-premises eating or drinking at all restaurants, bars, breweries or similar establishments. They can offer take-out or delivery, with social distancing.

All beaches will be closed. Also in effect today, all schools, public and private, including technical, specialty and colleges and universities will be closed. In addition, all elective dental and medical procedures are to be delayed.

Preschool and childcare centers are added to the list with the exception of those centers operated for the exclusive benefit of essential employees of the state.

Effective immediately, visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life at all hospitals and nursing home/long term care facilities will be prohibited.

Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, all Senior Citizen Center gatherings will be closed.

Organizers of suspended events can request an exemption from this order but the State Health Officer has discretion.