COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Spring is upon us and that means your allergies might be back as well. Runny nose, congestion, cough, fatigue and irritated eyes are all symptoms of allergies.

Which is why seasonal allergies can oftentimes be confused with a cold or sinus infection. Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor for Piedmont Columbus Regional, Dr. Matthew Bolinger says the biggest way to differentiate the two is a fever.

He also shared why your allergies might feel worse this time around.

“Whether you want to blame global warming for everything or not, certainly as we have more mild winters you don’t get the freeze that kills things off,” said Dr. Bolinger. “You get an increased vegetation particularly when you’re living in the Southeast, in a river valley, things like mold, things like a lot of the plants up north that would be killed with the freeze just thrive. And so every year you’re just going to get a culmination of all of these things coming at you.”

Dr. Bolinger says this year it could be attributed to the increased allergens coming from pine trees.

“This year I had read that ya know pine and everything are out of control, and they are saying it’s because of the warmer temperatures,” said Dr. Bolinger. “And I know there was a week or two where it got cold, but other than that you just have this nice balmy weather where the vegetation thrives and therefore you’re going to get the pollen and everything as a result.”

So what should you do if your allergies are out of control? Dr. Bolinger said before running to buy allergy medicines you should try a nasal spray or nasal rinse.

Since pollen and other allergens get stuck in your nose since it acts as an air filter it is best to try to clear that out before it causes a reaction (allergy symptoms).

If this doesn’t work Dr. Bolinger suggests seeing a doctor who can make sure you don’t have an underlying sinus infection or other issue in addition to allergies. He also says they will be able to help you create the best course of treatment instead of going straight to allergy medication.