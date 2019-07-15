A national study on Alzheimer’s prevention has been ended by pharmaceutical companies Novartis AG and Amgen. The study was conducted in conjunction with the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and started on April 11.

In a joint statement, both companies stated that “the potential benefit for participants in the studies did not outweigh the risk” to their “cognitive function” or ability to comprehend information.

The study was to assess CNP520 “for safety and efficacy in the prevention or delay of the onset of Alzheimer’s in people at high risk for developing symptoms based on their age and genetic status,” said Novartis AG and Amgen.

The clinical program was discontinued and the companies are “advising that participants should stop taking the investigational treatment.” Participants will reportedly be contacted to discuss next steps and follow-up appointments.

The Columbus Memory Center

The Columbus Memory Center was one of the first sites chosen to launch the research study.

As a result of the end to the study, the Columbus Memory Center has chosen to “remain hopeful,” according to the founder of the center, Dr. Jonathan Liss.

“It was not very long ago that we were exploring only a single way to defeat Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Liss explained. “Now, our research trials use everything from monoclonal antibodies, developed in a laboratory, to enzymes taken from a purple creature that lives at the bottom of our oceans.”

The Columbus Memory Center team “thank every Generation trial participant and their families for their contributions to this field,” said Dr. Liss, even as “discontinued trials advance our understanding of the disease process.”

There are about 5.6 million seniors aged 65 and up that suffer from Alzheimer’s in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Of the 5.6 million, 300,000 are in Georgia and Alabama.