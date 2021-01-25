 

BIKER DAD: Mom has one word for her cancer: ‘Fight’; And bikers are there to fight with her

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Cancer can be a scary word. But one local mom has a word of her own for HER cancer … “fight.” “And that’s what I’m going to do until it’s gone,” Kristen Pierce exclaimed as she showed off her shirt for the benefit bikers held for her Sunday. “Fight” ran down her back in huge letters. She and her two young kids aren’t alone in that fight. Her friends, family co-workers at the Main Event Club in Theodore, and bikers rallied to her side.

Kristen Pierce

 “Though it’s hard for me to be out here right now, I’m just a fighter and I couldn’t miss this,” Pierce told the WKRG Biker Dad Blog. Vicky Sluder is the owner of the Main Event. Pierce was an employee before she got sick, but she’s more like family.  “She amazes me. We are gaining strength from her. I’ve known her since she was a child, hugging my knee. She’s stronger than I ever thought she was”

A shrimp boil and motorcycle ride raised money and her spirits. Organizers also had a raffle, auction, and more.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP, CONTACT VICKY AT THE MAIN EVENT CLUB (251) 653-6443

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 73° 66°

Tuesday

72° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 72° 57°

Wednesday

66° / 35°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 66° 35°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 31°

Friday

59° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 59° 34°

Saturday

62° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 52°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Showers
Showers 58% 68° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
70°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
67°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
68°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
69°

69°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

70°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories