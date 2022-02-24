COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The year is 2022, but Black women continue to be disproportionately at a disadvantage when it comes to receiving proper health care. One of the biggest healthcare problems Black women face? Maternal mortality.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black women in the United States are 3x more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

In Georgia, Black women are 2.3x more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

Valley Healthcare’s Obstetrician Gynecologist (OBGYN) Dr. Kamesha Harbison said the issue goes beyond the number.

“The maternal death rate for African American women, I don’t think the number is as important as saying, it’s higher than anyone else’s and why is that,” said Dr. Harbison.

So why are Black women being disproportionately affected by maternal mortality?

Dr. Harbison said there’s no simple answer.

“It’s a complex problem, it’s multi-layered,” said Dr. Harbison. “There are things that we need to do as healthcare professionals to make certain that we’re listening, to make certain that we’re mindful, that we are providing everyone with the same level of care as well as making certain patients have access to care.”

Access, listening and the ability to understand patients and their cultural backgrounds are imperative to lowering these numbers, said Dr. Harbison.

According to 2018 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, or AAMC, only 5% of US doctors were Black compared to the 56.2% of white US doctors.

Harbison says a good way to begin changing the issues Black women have to deal with when receiving health care is increasing the number of doctors who come from the same background.

Dr. Harbison attended a historical black college (HBCU). She said there are a lot of great doctors like herself who graduated from HBCU programs and are now making a positive impact on the medical field—but there needs to be more.

“We need more people that look like the people that are in need, that share a common cultural background and they bring that social IQ into that patient’s room when they’re treating that patient,” said Dr. Harbison. “Not that other ethnicity providers cannot, but certainly growing up and understanding that culture certainly provides an extra protection for those patients.”

She said breaking down these cultural boundaries with her patients allows them to feel comfortable sharing details with their healthcare provider.

Another issue many Black women face is a lack of healthcare access. Living in a city gives patients the ability to have a pharmacy or doctor within walking distance or easily accessible by public transportation. Women in rural areas don’t have this access and don’t have the transportation to travel to the nearest city.

Additionally, patients who live in a city are often in contact with more people—friends, teachers, co-workers, family members—who can see when something is off and suggest care.

Healthcare clinics like Valley Healthcare create a community, said Dr. Harbison. They are able to provide healthcare, transportation and access to pharmacies, allowing women in rural areas to receive proper care and treatment no matter their economic situation or where they live.

“They came into me for one thing but I can see that they have other things going on,” said Dr. Harbison.

This is why Harbison says access to health care is so important, not only for treating medical conditions but for preventing things like maternal mortality or pregnancy complications.

“And we begin to address those problems prior to pregnancy now we can start the pregnancy at a much more even playing field with other ethnicities,” said Dr. Harbison.

87% of the maternal mortalities Georgia saw in 2018 were preventable, according to DPH.

Dr. Harbison says black women often feel unheard by medical professionals—at much greater rates than other ethnicities.

And it’s not just poor or middle class Black women who are facing this issue. Tennis star Serena Williams’ birth complication story highlights this very issue.

Williams experienced shortness of breath caused by blood clots, but her concerns were ignored by healthcare officials until a CT scan proved she was right.

“She’s professional, she’s one of the most decorated athletes in US history, and she was ignored ” said Dr. Harbison. “And what stands out about her? It’s the fact that she’s African American and that’s why she was ignored.”

Williams’ story shows the grim reality that a solution for this issue goes beyond structural protocols.

“I can put the protocol in place but if I don’t have the nurse that is willing to listen to the African American woman saying ‘Hey I’m feeling this…Hey I’m passing clots…Hey I’m feeling light headed,’ I can have all the protocols but until I can get that provider that doesn’t share the same background to hear them… that’s the difference that needs to be made,” said Dr. Harbison.

Dr. Harbison also believes medical professionals can do more to educate their communities by going to local high schools, community centers and more to educate people on their bodies starting at young age.

“I think that some of those barriers are coming down about talking and educating,” said Dr. Harbison. “Recognizing that we need to arm children with that and why shouldn’t they know exactly how their bodies are working?”

Harbison said by starting education at a young age, people will know what to look out for in terms of needing care.